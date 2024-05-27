Landbot.io

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We keep the data associated with the user's account until he/she deletes the information from the account, or the account itself. That means, the information will be kept for as long as he/she has an account with us, and while the Services are provided.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Archived Data Period: Conversation data beyond the active period will be:
1. Transferred to a separate, secure archive database.
2. Not directly accessible through the standard platform interface.
3. Retained for a period of up to 12 months from original generation date.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
We are in compliance with data protection requirements, namely the GDPR (the 2018 EU General Data Protection Regulation, which replaced the Data Protection Directive 95/46/EC).
Sedi dei data center
Belgio
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud-hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Google Cloud
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no