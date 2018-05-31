Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Snackbot will retain customer data no longer than necessary. Please see our privacy policy for a detailed overview of which data is stored how long for what reason.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Do you want your personal data to be removed? Simply uninstall Snackbot from your workspace or send a request to hi@snackbot.io including your Slack user id and we will make it happen.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
We do our best to secure your data. This includes a strict access control with strong passwords and encrypted transfer using SSL connections. Daily backups are being made for the database and automatically deleted after 7 days.
Sedi dei data center
Germania
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Amazon Web Services
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no