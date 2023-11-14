Criteri di conservazione dei dati
YouScan stores customer data throughout the existence of customer account with us or for as long as is otherwise required to deliver our Services, except where YouScan have a lawful basis for saving it for an extended period of time.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
User can correct or delete any of his/her Personal Data at any time by contacting YouScan at the following e-mail address: privacy@youscan.io
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
YouScan has identified an extensive matrix of data categories, with reference to the appropriate data retention period for each category. Once the respective retention period has elapsed, YouScan undertakes to destroy, erase or otherwise put this data beyond use.
Sedi dei data center
Paesi Bassi
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Microsoft
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no