Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Tokeet retains Customer Data for the duration of the customer’s active use of the service. Upon account cancellation, data may be retained for up to one year to allow for reactivation unless a specific deletion request is made. Data retention is strictly limited to what is necessary to comply with legal obligations, resolve disputes, or enforce agreements.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Tokeet removes or anonymizes Customer Data promptly upon verified user request. If no request is made, data may be archived for up to one year following account cancellation. After this period, the data is permanently deleted and cannot be recovered.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Tokeet stores Customer Data in secure, access-controlled environments using industry-standard encryption methods. Data is housed on reliable third-party infrastructure providers and is permanently deleted upon confirmed account termination or user request, unless legal obligations require retention.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no