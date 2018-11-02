Trotto Go Links

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Itso will retain a your Trotto data until you request deletion of your Trotto account, unless a longer retention period is required by applicable law.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Itso will delete your Trotto data within 7 days if you request your data be deleted by emailing help@trot.to, unless otherwise required by applicable law.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Itso stores your data encrypted at rest and encrypted in transit.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Google Cloud Platform
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no