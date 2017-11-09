Don’t DIY your company’s design. SketchDeck offers a paid membership for a professional design team and collaboration software. Get consistent presentations, advertisements, and more. Impress your customers and improve your brand.This integration will notify your team about updates to their design projects in one, central channel. See a preview of the design in Slack or click to comment in the SketchDeck.
SketchDeck potrà:
Rivedi i dettagli per comprendere meglio le regole di protezione dell'app. Per scoprire di più sulla valutazione delle app per l’area di lavoro, visita il Centro assistenza.