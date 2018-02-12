Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati OwnerListens is committed to protecting the privacy and security of our customers' data. This data retention policy outlines our practices for retaining customer data and complies with applicable privacy laws in Canada and the United States. 1. Data Collection: OwnerListens collects and processes customer data, such as contact information and text messages, for the purpose of providing our business texting services. 2. Data Retention: Customer data will be retained for the duration of the customer's subscription to our services and for a reasonable period thereafter for the purpose of resolving disputes and complying with legal obligations. 3. Data Deletion: Upon termination of the customer's subscription, following a reasonable period thereafter, customer data will be deleted from our systems, except to the extent required by applicable law. 4. Data Access and Correction: Customers have the right to access and correct their personal data, and to request its deletion. OwnerListens will respond to such requests in a timely manner and in accordance with applicable law. Please refer to our privacy policy available online at https://impower.solutions/legal/#information_removal 5. Data Security: OwnerListens takes reasonable technical and organizational measures to protect customer data from unauthorized access, modification, or destruction. 6. Compliance: OwnerListens regularly reviews this data retention policy to ensure ongoing compliance with applicable privacy laws in Canada and the United States, including California.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati 1. Purpose: This policy outlines the practices of our company regarding the archival and removal of data, including personal data, collected and processed through our business texting services. 2. Archival: Data, including personal data, that is no longer needed for day-to-day operations will be transferred to a separate storage location for long-term preservation. This data will be securely stored and protected in accordance with applicable privacy laws and our data storage policy. 3. Removal: Data, including personal data, that is no longer required for business or legal purposes will be securely deleted in accordance with our data retention policy. Personal data may also be removed by request per our Privacy Policy section: Accessing, Changing Or Removing Your Information. 4. Data Access and Sharing: Access to archived data, including personal data, will be restricted to authorized personnel who require it to perform their job duties. OwnerListens will not share archived data, including personal data, with third parties except as required by law or as otherwise specified in our privacy policy. 5. Compliance: OwnerListens regularly reviews this data archival/removal policy to ensure ongoing compliance with applicable privacy laws in Canada and the United States, including California.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati 1. Purpose: This policy outlines the practices of our company regarding the storage of data, including personal data, collected and processed through our business texting services. 2. Physical Storage: Physical data storage media, such as hard drives and backup tapes, are securely stored in locked facilities with controlled access. 3. Digital Storage: Digital data, including personal data, is stored on secure servers located within the United States and Canada and protected by appropriate security measures, such as firewalls and encryption. 4. Data Access and Sharing: Access to data, including personal data, is restricted to authorized personnel who require it to perform their job duties. Our company will not share data, including personal data, with third parties except as required by law or as otherwise specified in our privacy policy. 5. Data Backup and Recovery: Our company regularly backs up data, including personal data, to secure off-site locations to ensure its availability in the event of an interruption to our services. Our company has a disaster recovery plan in place to restore data in the event of a disaster. 6. Data Retention and Deletion: Our company will retain data, including personal data, in accordance with our data retention policy and applicable law. Data that is no longer needed for business or legal purposes will be securely deleted in accordance with our data archival/removal policy. 7. Compliance: Our company regularly reviews this data storage policy to ensure ongoing compliance with applicable laws in Canada and the United States.

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