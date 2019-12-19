Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Biztera's policy is to retain all data for active organizations. Active organizations are defined as organizations with any customer activity in the most recent 2 years.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Biztera's policy is to delete any organizations and associated data with over 2 years of inactivity. Such organizations are typically free or payment was never received. For paid organizations, we keep the data as long as the customer desires.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Database data is stored through MongoDB's Atlas service. Optional file attachments are stored in one of two cloud providers, at the customer's choice: Amazon AWS or Microsoft Azure. The default selection is Amazon AWS. All comply with general data protection and regulation (GDPR) requirements.

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Data is entirely hosted in the cloud

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati MongoDB, Inc.

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes