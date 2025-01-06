Procedura di richiesta di eliminazione dei dati

At AppStack Solutions, we follow a structured and secure process for handling data deletion requests: We prioritize compliance with data protection regulations while ensuring transparency and secure handling of all data deletion requests. Request Submission: Users can submit a data deletion request via email. Verification: To ensure the user's intention is legitimate, we verify their identity and confirm the request details. Data Purging: Once verified, we initiate a validated process to purge the user's data from our database. Archival: In accordance with our internal audit policies, the purged data is archived in either Excel or JSON format. This archive is securely stored and retained for 3 years solely for internal audit purposes. Completion and Communication: The entire process is completed within 7 calendar days of receiving the request. Once the deletion and archival are complete, we notify the user, confirming the request has been fully processed.