Criteri di conservazione dei dati
AppStack Solutions, the creators of Officebot, will retain customer data only as long as necessary to provide our services or as required by applicable laws. Specific retention periods are defined for various data types, ensuring that unnecessary or outdated data is securely deleted. For more details, please review our Privacy Policy.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
AppStack Solutions will archive or remove customer data upon request or after the termination of services. Customer data will be permanently deleted from our systems in accordance with applicable laws and internal data management policies. Users can also contact us to request data removal. Detailed information is available in our Privacy Policy.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
AppStack Solutions securely stores customer data in compliance with industry standards and applicable regulations. All customer data is encrypted at rest and in transit using AWS's standard data storage policies and encryption protocols. Our infrastructure is hosted on AWS, ensuring robust security, reliability, and compliance with global standards. For more details, please refer to our Privacy Policy.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no