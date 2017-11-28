Goat is a private URL shortener for teams. Create short, memorable keywords for your most important resources. Share them anywhere with our short domain https://ga.tc
. They'll be secured with a login and visible only to you and your team.
With this Slack integration, you can easily expand your keywords in Slack with "/go keyword". You can also create short links directly in Slack, e.g. "/shorten keyword example.com
". Additionally, when Goat detects short links starting with https://ga.tc
and http://ga.tc
in your messages, it will automatically share the original URL to which it points to.
Use of the short URL requires a paid plan but Slack integration is always free and these Slack commands will work without a subscription.
If you need help, use "\goat" in Slack to display usage instructions, or you can email us at support@goatcodes.com
.