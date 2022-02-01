Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Currently 15Five retains all customer data for the life of the account (with an additional 90 day grace period to prevent accidental deletion of customer data). 15Five's application does include utilities to allow for the Data Subject deletion requests as required by worldwide data privacy and protection regulation.
It is possible to extend 90 day grace period by specifing a flag for an account upon customer request.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Currently 15Five retains all customer data for the life of the account (with an additional 90 day grace period to prevent accidental deletion of customer data). 15Five's application does include utilities to allow for the Data Subject deletion requests as required by worldwide data privacy and protection regulation.
It is possible to extend 90 day grace period by specifing a flag for an account upon customer request.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
15Five has AES-256 block encryption enabled all storage medium used in our production environment. We also encrypt sensitive customer data on the row level as it enters our database layer using an AES Cipher Feedback algorithm and 256-bit key unique to the company.
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no