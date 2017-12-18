Challenge your brain with a daily chess puzzle from Chess.com! Each day a puzzle will be posted. They start easy on Sunday and get harder throughout the week - Saturday will bust your brain! Once you think you have solved it, click through to try it out on the chessboard, get hints, and comment on the puzzle. Good luck - you'll need it!
Daily Chess Puzzle potrà:
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