Translator - Translate Languages

Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Your privacy and the security of your data is our top concern. Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services. Customers can opt to request removal of their data at any time, or upon uninstallation of our app by making a request to support@lingvanex.com.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Lingvanex Translator provides all users the ability to delete their data by submitting a request to support@lingvanex.com.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati All data is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption. Our application endpoints are TLS/SSL only and score an “A” rating on Qualys SSL Labs‘ tests. This means we only use strong cipher suites and have features such as HSTS and Perfect Forward Secrecy fully enabled.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Data is hosted in the AWS Cloud.

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati Amazon Web Services

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no