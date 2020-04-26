Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Customer data is kept in accordance with GDPR. We retain the data we collect for different periods of time depending on what it is, how we use it, and how you configure your settings: Some data you can delete whenever you like, such as the content you create or upload. You can also delete activity information saved in your account. Other data is deleted or anonymized automatically after a set period of time, such as data in server logs. We keep some data until you expolicitly request it to be deleted. And some data we retain for longer periods of time when necessary for legitimate business or legal purposes, such as security, fraud and abuse prevention, or financial record-keeping. When you delete data, we follow a deletion process to make sure that your data is safely and completely removed from our servers or retained only in anonymized form. We try to ensure that our services protect information from accidental or malicious deletion. Because of this, there may be delays between when you delete something and when copies are deleted from our active and backup systems. You can request to access, modify, or delete your data by sending your request to support@prosvita.io.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Customer data is kept in accordance with GDPR. We retain the data we collect for different periods of time depending on what it is, how we use it, and how you configure your settings: Some data you can delete whenever you like, such as the content you create or upload. You can also delete activity information saved in your account. Other data is deleted or anonymized automatically after a set period of time, such as data in server logs. We keep some data until you expolicitly request it to be deleted. And some data we retain for longer periods of time when necessary for legitimate business or legal purposes, such as security, fraud and abuse prevention, or financial record-keeping. When you delete data, we follow a deletion process to make sure that your data is safely and completely removed from our servers or retained only in anonymized form. We try to ensure that our services protect information from accidental or malicious deletion. Because of this, there may be delays between when you delete something and when copies are deleted from our active and backup systems. You can request to access, modify, or delete your data by sending your request to support@prosvita.io.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Customer data is kept in accordance with GDPR. We retain the data we collect for different periods of time depending on what it is, how we use it, and how you configure your settings: Some data you can delete whenever you like, such as the content you create or upload. You can also delete activity information saved in your account. Other data is deleted or anonymized automatically after a set period of time, such as data in server logs. We keep some data until you expolicitly request it to be deleted. And some data we retain for longer periods of time when necessary for legitimate business or legal purposes, such as security, fraud and abuse prevention, or financial record-keeping. When you delete data, we follow a deletion process to make sure that your data is safely and completely removed from our servers or retained only in anonymized form. We try to ensure that our services protect information from accidental or malicious deletion. Because of this, there may be delays between when you delete something and when copies are deleted from our active and backup systems. You can request to access, modify, or delete your data by sending your request to support@prosvita.io.

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