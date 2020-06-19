Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We will retain data as long as your account is active, as necessary to provide you with the Services or as otherwise set forth in this Policy. We will also retain and use this information as necessary for the purposes set out in this Policy and to the extent necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, enforce our agreements and protect Range’s legal rights. We also collect and maintain aggregated, anonymized or pseudonymized information which we may retain indefinitely to protect the safety and security of our Site, improve our Services or comply with legal obligations.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
To modify or delete the personal information you’ve provided to us, please log in and update your account. You may also request that your account be deleted by emailing support. We may retain certain information as required by law or as necessary for our legitimate business purposes.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Customer Data is stored on AWS managed databases. Data is encrypted at rest and in transit.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati