Avanan Cloud Security

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Avanan will retain customer data in accordance with to the Avanan Data Retention Policy. The stored information will be available in the customer portal to allow forensics and incident response.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Avanan will remove stored customer in accordance with the Avanan Data Retention Policy. The data will be removed automatically and will not be available in the customer portal to allow forensics and incident response.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Avanan will store the customer data in accordance with the Avanan Platform guide that describes the Avanan platform architecture and its integration with customer and third-party security solutions including the communication protocols and security standards.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Amazon Web Services, Inc.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati