Request, approve, and manage your team’s time-off and vacations with a click. Simple.
Office Simplify is a simple yet powerful app to track employee absences (holidays, sick leave, work from home, etc) whilst keeping your team up-to-date. No more surprises or wrestling with gnarly email threads or spreadsheets!As a team member, OfficeSimplify enables you to:
• Create time-off or leave requests directly from Slack.
• Get notifications when requests have been approved or rejected.
• See how many days' off you have remaining.
• Automatically set your status to 'away' when you're on leave.As a team manager OfficeSimplify enables you to:
• Customise leave types for your organisation.
• Approve time-off requests in Slack or through the OfficeSimplify dashboard.
• Set & track allowances with helpful notifications.
• On-board your team in a matter of clicks.
• Create and review time-off requests with a click directly from Slack.
• Set the number of vacations and days off globally or for each team member.
• Get visibility of potential clashes when reviewing leave requests.
• Keep your team up-to-date with who’s off when with daily/weekly notifications.
• Full-time, part-time, and contract employees settings are fully customisable.
• Support for companies with multiple locations and international settings (including time-zone sensitivities, public holidays and more)
• Maintain a complete overview via your Office Simplify dashboard.
• Set-up your requests to sync seamlessly with Google Calendar, iCloud, Outlook, and more.Office Simplify also offers a range of other new powerful HR features
– please visit https://www.officesimplify.com
for further details.
Office Simplify is a paid application but we offer a 30-day free trial (no credit card required) and teams with less than 5 users are free.
--Already an Office Simplify customer?
Great news! We can get you set-up with a few clicks, just visit https://www.officesimplify.com/setup-slack