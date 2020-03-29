RollButler

Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati We will retain customer data in accordance with the GDPR, especially as there will be stored no personal data retrieved by the Slack API connection.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati We will remove customer data in accordance with the GDPR, especially as there is stored no personal data from the Slack API connection.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati We will store customer data in accordance with the GDPR, especially as there is stored no personal data from the Slack API connection.

Sedi dei data center Germania