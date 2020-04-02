Criteri di conservazione dei dati
RawBot Inc. will only collect the data needed for the operation of UptimeBot, such as: - list of web resources to monitor; - the history of uptime (successful pings) and downtime (unsuccessful pings); - history of opened incidents; We follow the OWASP best practices and encrypt data (both at rest and in transit). We do not store any data that we don’t need for our operations.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
RawBot Inc. will automatically delete all data related to the Slack workspace 12 months after UptimeBot is removed from the Slack team.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
The uptime statistics and any information related to Slack workspace is stored in the AWS data center located in North Virginia, USA. Several servers that check the uptime globally may periodically ping your websites from AWS servers located in USA, France and Singapore.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti, Francia, Singapore
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no