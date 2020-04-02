Criteri di conservazione dei dati

RawBot Inc. will only collect the data needed for the operation of UptimeBot, such as: - list of web resources to monitor; - the history of uptime (successful pings) and downtime (unsuccessful pings); - history of opened incidents; We follow the OWASP best practices and encrypt data (both at rest and in transit). We do not store any data that we don’t need for our operations.