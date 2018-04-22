Track how long it has been since an event. Track when the last pot of coffee was made, the last time a new customer was signed, the last office power outage, or the last time you won a foosball game. 5 active timers are always available from our free tier. We ask for a one-time payment of $5 to unlock unlimited timers and to help us keep Since running.
Since potrà:
Rivedi i dettagli per comprendere meglio le regole di protezione dell'app. Per scoprire di più sulla valutazione delle app per l’area di lavoro, visita il Centro assistenza.