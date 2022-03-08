Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We will retain personal data for as long as you use the Application and for a reasonable time thereafter. We will retain automatically collected information for up to 24 months and thereafter may store it in aggregate.
https://vizito.eu/privacypolicy/
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
If you would like to have your personal information remove, please go to section ‘Your privacy rights’. You are able to configure a custom data retention policy in the application which allows you to anonimize data after a chosen period.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Unless a longer storage period is required or justified (i) by the law or (ii) through compliance with another legal obligation, VIZITO shall only store your personal data for the period necessary to achieve and fulfil the purpose in question, as specified in the Privacy Declaration under ‘Use of personal data’.
Sedi dei data center
Germania, Paesi Bassi
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Leaseweb
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no