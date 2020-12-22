Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We only retain collected information for as long as necessary to provide you with your requested service. What data we store, we’ll protect within commercially acceptable means to prevent loss and theft, as well as unauthorised access, disclosure, copying, use or modification.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
If you are a resident of the European Economic Area (EEA), you have certain data protection rights. If you wish to be informed what Personal Information we hold about you and if you want it to be removed from our systems, please contact us.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
What data we store, we’ll protect within commercially acceptable means to prevent loss and theft, as well as unauthorised access, disclosure, copying, use or modification.
Sedi dei data center
Germania
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
DigitalOcean Kubernetes for backend servers, temporary cache server in Frankfurt.
AWS RDS for the main database in Frankfurt.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS, DigitalOcean
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no