Hero by Happyforce

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
The personal data will be kept for the time strictly necessary until the end for which they were collected ends, and as long as the cause that legitimized the processing of this personal data is maintained. After the cause that legitimized the treatment, personal data will be kept duly blocked for the period of time that is appropriate in order to comply with the statutory limitation periods to avoid possible infractions.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
At any time you can exercise your rights of access, rectification, deletion, limitation, portability or opposition to the processing of your data, including carrying out a claim If you believe that HAPPYFORCE is improperly treating your personal data, sending a written communication to the attention of HAPPYFORCE to the address Passeig Isabel II, No. 12, 08003 Barcelona or to the email address gdpr@ myhappyforce.com.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
HAPPYFORCE adopts the security levels required by the RGPD appropriate to the nature of the data that is subject to treatment at all times by its activity.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Heroku
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no