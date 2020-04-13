Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati By default, a customer's data is stored for the duration of his or her contract with FireHydrant. Logs and other telemetry data may be retained for 60 days, and database backups may be retained for a longer period of time. The data may be deleted within one month after the contract ends, at the latest, with the exception of data that is required to establish proof of a right or a contract, which will be stored for the duration provided by enforceable law.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati By default, a customer's data is stored for the duration of his or her contract with FireHydrant. Logs and other telemetry data may be retained for 60 days, and database backups may be retained for a longer period of time. The data may be deleted within one month after the contract ends, at the latest, with the exception of data that is required to establish proof of a right or a contract, which will be stored for the duration provided by enforceable law. Customers can request archival or access of data by contacting security@firehydrant.io

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati By default, a customer's data is stored for the duration of his or her contract with FireHydrant. Logs and other telemetry data may be retained for 60 days, and database backups may be retained for a longer period of time. The data may be deleted within one month after the contract ends, at the latest, with the exception of data that is required to establish proof of a right or a contract, which will be stored for the duration provided by enforceable law.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes

Linee guida per i sub-incaricati https://firehydrant.io/security/subprocessors