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FireHydrant

Altri modi di usare FireHydrant in Slack

Automatizza con Workflow Builder

Workflow Builder* ti consente di trasformare i processi quotidiani in automazioni, senza scrivere una sola riga di codice. Aggiungi strumenti di terza parti come FireHydrant ai workflow per gestire il lavoro e i processi da Slack e usa i modelli per iniziare velocemente.Scopri di più sulle automazioni

Modelli disponibili per FireHydrant:

Nuovo incidente FireHydrant

Completa un modulo in Slack per creare un nuovo incidente FireHydrant

*Workflow Builder è disponibile solo con gli abbonamenti a pagamento