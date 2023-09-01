Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Pendo’s retention policy is to retain customer data for up to 7 years, although customers may elect to configure a shorter retention period. We also delete all data for customers who terminate their Pendo subscriptions within approximately 90 days after the termination of their subscription. Note that for this Slack application, we will not be collecting any information from users of the application. We are simply making information stored in Pendo visible to Slack users. All users of this Slack application will need to have a contract in place with Pendo. Our standard terms of service and, where applicable, Data Processing Agreements cover our data retention commitments.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
See our response to the data retention policy question.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Please refer to our SOC2 Type II report for an overview of our information security policies and procedures. Regarding data storage, all data is encrypted using AES-256 when at rest.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
We use Google Cloud Platform (GCP) to store and process customer data. Our customers can choose to have their data hosted in GCP regions located in either the US or EU.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Google Cloud Platform
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no