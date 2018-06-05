Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Customers can choose their retention settings directly through their workspace.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Upon customer deletion, customer data is deleted immediately and backups are deleted within 14 days.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Customer Data and our source code are automatically backed up nightly. The Operations team is alerted in case of a failure with this system.
Sedi dei data center
Turchia
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
NGN
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no