Decider is a conversational bot that helps you select a decision-making model and process to try with your team.
As your team grows, making decisions together becomes harder. As you add more people, reaching consensus often becomes too slow, and/or the compromises you have to make become too painful. In response, some teams simply put all the decision-making responsibilities on the leader, which overloads them and demotivates everyone else. But there are so many ways to make a decision together, far more than either giving everyone a say or only giving one person the authority. Decider helps you explore more ways to make a decision together and helps you understand when one model might be better suited than another.
Once you add it to Slack, Decider asks you a few simple questions and returns a decision-making model and decision-making process to share with your team. You can also visit our website for more information like the pros and cons of each model and what to watch out for.
Before you decide, decide how you’ll decide.
Decider was created by NOBL (http://nobl.io
), an organizational design firm that helps teams work better together. Visit our website if you’re interested in a bespoke team tool like this.