TeamGantt brings project scheduling online with gantt chart software that’s beautiful and easy for your whole team to use. Thousands of customers in over 120 countries love planning and managing their projects with TeamGantt.With TeamGantt for Slack, you can:* Take immediate action on Slack conversations so nothing slips through the cracks. Create a task using actions or slash commands.* View your daily task list and update task progress right from Slack. * Pull a list of active projects into Slack—and filter it by search term if you want.* Choose when and how often you want to be notified about TeamGantt tasks.* For a full list of TeamGantt for Slack slash commands, type /tg help into the message box. To take advantage of the TeamGantt for Slack integration, you’ll need to sign up for a TeamGantt account. Both free and paid plan options are available.
TeamGantt potrà visualizzare:
TeamGantt potrà:
Rivedi i dettagli per comprendere meglio le regole di protezione dell'app. Per scoprire di più sulla valutazione delle app per l’area di lavoro, visita il Centro assistenza.
We will retain your personal information for as long as is necessary for purposes for which it was collected. The precise period will depend on the reason why it was collected. Those periods are also based on the requirements of applicable data protection laws, applicable legal and regulatory requirements and periods relating to the commencement of legal actions. The TeamGantt for Slack application does not store sensitive user information separate from the TeamGantt service.
https://www.teamgantt.com/privacy-policy
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
You have the right to ask that your personal information be deleted in certain circumstances. For example (i) where your personal information is no longer necessary in relation to the purposes for which they were collected or otherwise used; (ii) if you withdraw your consent and there is no other legal ground for which we rely on for the continued use of your personal information; (iii) if you object to the use of your personal information (as set out below); (iv) if we have used your personal information unlawfully; or (v) if your personal information needs to be erased to comply with a legal obligation. To have your information erased, please contact support@teamgantt.com
https://www.teamgantt.com/privacy-policy
Nonostante l'app possa offrire la conformità HIPAA, Slack non ha stipulato nessun accordo di consulenza professionale con qualsivoglia provider di applicazioni di terze parti, ivi comprese quelle contenute in Slack Marketplace. Di conseguenza, è responsabilità dell'utente valutare la conformità del provider e stipulare gli opportuni accordi prima dell’abilitazione.
Sicurezza
Supporta Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
no
Ha un team dedicato alla sicurezza
no
Contatto per problemi di sicurezza
support@teamgantt.com
Ha un programma di divulgazione della vulnerabilità
no
Ha un programma di individuazione dei bug
no
Richiede autorizzazione/connessioni di terze parti