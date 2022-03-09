/nuclino search [query] slash command.:memo: Create: Add a new Nuclino item without leaving Slack using the slash command
/nuclino create [item title] or the shortcut
Create an item. You can also easily convert a Slack message into an item through message shortcuts.:bell: Notify: Receive Slack notifications about new team members, new workspaces, and new workspace members in Nuclino.:email: Share: Get the details of an item or cluster when sharing a Nuclino link in Slack.Missing something? Let us know which features you'd like to see added!
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