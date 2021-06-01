Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Customer data are kept as long as the Slack workspace exists, and as long as the contractual relationship with that customer exists or 24 months from the deletion of the user (subject to another retention period defined in a specific regulation).
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Upon customer deletion or customer archival request, Spendesk carries out the full, complete, definitive and irreversible deletion by anonymisation of the data, on all storage media and servers, within a maximum period of 15 days.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Customer data are stored redundantly at multiple physical locations in our cloud provider's data center in order to guarantee their availability. Those data are continuously backed up in a secure way and can be restored at any time.
Sedi dei data center
Irlanda
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no