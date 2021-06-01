Procedura di richiesta di eliminazione dei dati

The customer must contact Spendesk by email to instruct Spendesk to carry out the deletion by definitive and irreversible anonymisation of the customer’s data. The customer acknowledges and accepts that its request for data deletion will be carried out within a maximum period of 15 days from the signing of the deletion mandate and will result in the full, complete, definitive and irreversible deletion by anonymisation of the data, without the possibility for Spendesk and the customer to be able to edit, consult and/or restore them for the future.