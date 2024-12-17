Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Customer data is retained for as long as the account is in active status. Data enters an “expired” state when the account is voluntarily closed. Expired account data will be retained for up to one year. After this period, the account and related data will be removed. Customers that wish to voluntarily close their account should download their data prior to closing their account. If a customer account is involuntarily suspended, then there is a four week grace period during which the account will be inaccessible but can be reopened if the customer meets their payment obligations and resolves any terms of service violations.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati If a customer wishes to manually backup their data in a suspended account, then they must ensure that their account is brought back to good standing so that the user interface will be available for their use. After four weeks, the suspended account will be closed and the data will enter the “expired” state. It will be permanently removed one year thereafter (except when required by law to retain). If a customer wishes to manually delete their data, they can send a request for deletion to support@honeybadger.io, where the request will be logged in Honeybadger's customer support system. Once the request is processed, the customer is notified via a response email that their data has been removed.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Honeybadger Industries stores customer data in a secure production account in AWS, using a combination of Postgres, S3, ClickHouse, ElastiCache, and DynamoDB. By default, Amazon S3 provides durable infrastructure to store important data and is designed for durability of 99.999999999% of objects. Honeybadger Industries performs automatic backups of all customer and system data to protect against catastrophic loss due to unforeseen events that impact the entire system.

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes

Linee guida per i sub-incaricati https://www.honeybadger.io/terms/data-processing-addendum/