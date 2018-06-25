PER:clap::skin-tone-5:MY:clap::skin-tone-5:LAST:clap::skin-tone-5:EMAIL:clap::skin-tone-5:... How many times have you really wanted to but emphasis on what your saying, but had to settle with "some-word" or "some-word"? Now, there's a way to let people know how you really feel! Enter, the clapback! This small, simple, and sassy app will capitalize your text and add a :clap::skin-tone-5:between each word :grin: