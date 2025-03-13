Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Refer to the terms of your agreement with Workday.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Refer to the terms of your agreement with Workday.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Refer to the terms of your agreement with Workday.
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Refer to the terms of your agreement with Workday.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Refer to the terms of your agreement with Workday.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no