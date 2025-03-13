Employees need a frictionless work environment to stay focused and productive, instead of juggling between multiple applications. Workday Everywhere integrates with popular collaboration tools like Slack, to provide easy access to common Workday tasks and insights, saving time and boosting productivity. Stay in the flow of your work with 75+ Workday capabilities brought to you right within Slack. Take quick action–anywhere, anytime.

Effortlessly manage routine tasks such as requesting time off, looking up coworkers, and even providing feedback, all within Slack. Similarly, one-click approvals for time-off and learning enrolment requests empower managers to swiftly and efficiently handle administrative tasks. Never miss what needs to be done.

Stay on track with real-time notifications in Slack. Whether your expense report got the green light or needs just a few tweaks, get nudged to always stay in the know. Also, never miss requests awaiting your approval and stay on top of what needs your attention. Access key insights at your fingertips.

Stay informed about vital details like your time off balance, pay-related information, and upcoming company holidays. Managers can see their team members’ scheduled time off and also keep up with work anniversaries and other milestones. Find information effortlessly, just ask.

Chat with Workday Assistant in Slack to perform common HR tasks or learn more about company policies from knowledge articles. It’s like having an HR expert always by your side! Simple, and secure integration.

Workday Everywhere can be set up quickly and integrates securely with your IT ecosystem while maintaining Workday’s enterprise-grade security and privacy standards.