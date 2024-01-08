Clearstream

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We will retain your personal data only for as long as is necessary to operate our website(s) and deliver the services you�have requested. We will retain and use your personal data to the extent necessary to comply with our legal obligations (for example, if we are required to retain your data to comply with applicable laws), resolve disputes and enforce our legal agreements and policies. We will also retain Usage Data for internal analysis purposes.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Upon a verifiable request we will delete the personal data you request that we delete. We will also notify third parties to delete any of your personal data, if we have provided them with your personal data. However, we will not delete (or ask third parties to delete) personal data if it is necessary to maintain the information in order to:
- Complete the transaction for which the personal data was collected, provide a good or service you requested, or reasonably anticipated within the context of our ongoing business relationship, or otherwise perform a contract between us.
- Detect security incidents, protect against malicious, deceptive, fraudulent, or illegal activity; or prosecute those responsible for that activity.
- Debug to identify and repair errors that impact existing intended functionality.
- Exercise free speech, ensure the right of another consumer to exercise his or her right of free speech, or exercise another right provided by law.
- Comply with the California Electronic Communications Privacy Act pursuant to Chapter 3.6 (commencing with Section 1546) of Title 12 of Part 2 of the Penal Code.
- Engage in public or peer-reviewed scientific, historical, or statistical research in the public interest that adheres to all other applicable ethics and privacy laws, when the deletion of the information is likely to render impossible or seriously impair the achievement of such research, if you have provided informed consent.
To enable solely internal uses that are reasonably aligned with your expectations based on your relationship with us.
- Comply with a legal obligation.
- Otherwise use your personal information, internally, in a lawful manner that is compatible with the context in which you provided the information.
If you are a resident of the European Economic Area (EEA), you have certain data protection rights. We aim to take reasonable steps to allow you to correct, amend, delete or limit the use of your personal data. If you wish to be informed about what personal data we hold about you and if you want it to be removed from our systems, please contact us at help@clearstream.io or at +1 (917) 818-4557. If you email us, please include “Personal Data Inquiry” as the subject line.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Clearstream may keep track of the websites and pages our users visit within Clearstream, in order to determine what Clearstream services are the most popular. This data is used to deliver customized content and advertising within Clearstream to customers whose behavior indicates that they are interested in a particular subject area.
Clearstream will disclose your personal information, without notice, only if required to do so by law or in the good faith belief that such action is necessary to: (a) conform to the edicts of the law or comply with legal process served on Clearstream or the site; (b) protect and defend the rights or property of Clearstream; and, (c) act under exigent circumstances to protect the personal safety of users of Clearstream, or the public.
Clearstream may share data with trusted partners to help perform statistical analysis, send you email or postal mail, provide customer support, or arrange for deliveries. All such third parties are prohibited from using your personal information except to provide these services to Clearstream, and they are required to maintain the confidentiality of your information.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no