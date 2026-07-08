Superhuman Go

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We retain personal data for as long as necessary to provide our products to you, to complete the transactions you have requested, to comply with our legal obligations, to resolve disputes, and for other legitimate business purposes. We retain the data we collect for different periods of time depending on what it is, how it’s used, and how you configure your settings.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
If you would like to submit a request to exercise your rights related to Superhuman Docs, please submit a request by emailing privacy@superhuman.com with the subject line “Rights Request,” or complete an Export My Data or Delete My Account request through the Docs Account Settings page under Advanced Settings.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
We design our products with security in mind, and we use a combination of safeguards and processes designed to secure data, including encryption, secure network configuration, and other measures, including encryption, network segregation, and access minimization.
We retain personal data for as long as necessary to provide our products to you, to complete the transactions you have requested, to comply with our legal obligations, to resolve disputes, and for other legitimate business purposes. We retain the data we collect for different periods of time depending on what it is, how it’s used, and how you configure your settings.
For example, where we process information for marketing purposes or with your consent, we process the data until you ask us to stop and for a short period after this (to allow us to implement your requests). We also keep a record of the fact that you have asked us not to send you direct marketing or to process your data so that we can respect your request in the future.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no