Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Inspired Concepts, Inc., which owns and operates the Please Share app, collects the minimum amount of data necessary for the service to function. If a company chooses to stop using the service, their information will be retained for a period of at least one year before being purged.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Companies can request that their data be deleted by emailing support@pleaseshare.co. Requests typically take 30 days to process.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati All data is encrypted in transit with HTTPS over SSL (TLS 1.2), and at rest with AES-256, block-level storage encryption. All data is stored in the U.S.

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Please Share is entirely cloud-hosted with Amazon Web Services (AWS) virtual machines, databases, and file storage. All data centers are located in the United States.

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS