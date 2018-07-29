CallConnect

Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati •SELFREE retains data that is (i) necessary to effectively fulfil its operational activities, (ii) for the purpose detailed in Section 2 of SELFREE’s privacy policy, (iii) litigation, and (iv) compliance with applicable laws and regulations. •For data to be used in routine business operation (including data related to Personal Information), SELFREE shall retain such data for the duration that such data is reasonably required to fulfil its purpose in conducting the Services. •For data related to financial/accounting information, SELFREE shall retain such data for eleven (11) years or up to the duration that such data is reasonably required to fulfil its purpose in conducting the Services.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati For data that is no longer needed for routine business operation but must be retained, SELFREE shall archive such data in an appropriate and timely manner.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati • SELFREE will ensure that disposal of data is done in an efficient and responsible manner. • For data for which the retention period has expired, SELFREE will dispose of such data in an appropriate and timely manner. • For data that is no longer needed for routine business operation, and which need not be retained, SELFREE will dispose of such data in a timely manner. • Disposal of data related to Personal Information may be requested by User pursuant to Section 10 of SELFREE’s privacy policy.

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