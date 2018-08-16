Curated is the simplest tool for building and sending email newsletters. With our Curated for Slack action, you can collect links for your newsletter from Slack messages.
Here's how it works:
• You can save links from Slack messages directly to your Collected Items in your Curated account.
• The Title, URL, and Description will be autofilled from the message (you'll have a chance to edit it before you save it).
• You can assign the link to a category.
• If you have multiple Curated publications, you can choose the publication to which the link will be saved.
• Your Slack team members will see when a link has been saved so that you don't all save the same links.
* You have to have a Curated account in order to use this Slack Action. Sign up for a trial here: https://my.curated.co/signup