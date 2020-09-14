Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati We retain all data by default to ensure you have continuous access to historical reports and automated insights. This allows for long-term performance tracking and consistent service delivery. We keep this information as long as your account remains active or as needed to provide our services and meet business requirements.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati We follow a "request-to-remove" model. If you wish to have your data deleted or archived, you can submit a request through our support channels or account settings. Once a request is received, we will identify and remove the data from our active production systems. Please note that data may persist in encrypted backups for a limited time (typically 30–90 days) before being permanently overwritten.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati All data is stored and managed using Amazon Web Services (AWS). We leverage AWS’s secure infrastructure to provide high availability and protect against data loss. Your information is protected using industry-standard encryption both at rest and in transit, and internal access is strictly limited to authorized personnel only.

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud Hosted

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes

Linee guida per i sub-incaricati https://static.jepto.com/legal/Jepto-GDPR-Addendum.pdf

L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM) yes

Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i Claude Sonnet, OpenAI GPT, Meta Llama, xAI, Grok, Google Gemini

Impostazioni di conservazione LLM Metadata such as usage counts and timestamps may be retained for billing and analytics purposes. Users can request complete data deletion in accordance with our Privacy Policy and applicable data protection regulations.

Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM All customer data processed by Jepto's LLM features is strictly isolated on a per-workspace basis. Each Slack workspace's data is logically separated and never commingled with data from other customers. LLM queries are processed in isolated contexts.