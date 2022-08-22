Wired Relations

Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati The information is stored for as long as is allowed in accordance with applicable law, and is erased, when it is no longer needed. The period depends on the character of the information and the bases of storage.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati The information is stored for as long as is allowed in accordance with applicable law, and is erased, when it is no longer needed. The period depends on the character of the information and the bases of storage.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati We have adopted appropriate technical and organisational measures to ensure, that your personal information is not subject to accidental or unlawful destruction, loss, alteration, unauthorised disclosure of, or access to personal data transmitted, stored or otherwise unlawfully processed.

Sedi dei data center Germania, Francia

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes