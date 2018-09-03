Freshping monitors 50 URLs (Websites) at 1-minute interval & alerts you when it is down via Slack instantly. You also get 5 public status pages for FREE.You can get notified for status changes in website/URL via any Slack channel or profile you choose.FREE forever features of Freshping50 URLs monitored every minute for downtime 5 Public status pages (configurable) Multi-user login & 30 users 10 Global locations: Understand how your website’s status and response time for customers located across the globe Apdex reporting In-depth reports, Outage history & Global latency Email, Twilio (SMS), Freshdesk, Freshservice, Slack integrations Multi-Channel notification: Slack, Twilio, Email, Freshdesk, Freshservice & more. Wherever you are, receive downtime alerts on the go. With Webhooks, create your own integration with any app Free Public status pages: Communicate status of your web service & incidents with your customers in real time
Freshping - FREE Website Monitoring potrà:
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