Feature Upvote

We retain personal data for as long as necessary for the relevant activity for which it was provided or collected. This will be for as long as we provide access to the Site or Services to you, your account with us remains open or any period set out in any relevant contract you have with us. However, we may keep some data after your account is closed or you cease using the Site or Services for the purposes set out below. After you have closed your account for: (i) a period of 6 months for all free trial users; or (ii) a period of at least 3 months for all paying users, we usually delete personal data, however we may retain personal data where reasonably necessary to comply with our legal obligations (including law enforcement requests), meet regulatory requirements, maintain security, prevent fraud and abuse, resolve disputes, enforce our legal agreements, or fulfil your request to “unsubscribe” fromfurther messages from us. Please note: After you have closed your account or deleted information from your account, any information you have shared with others will remain visible. We do not control data that other users may have copied from the Site or Services. Your profile may continue to be displayed in the services of others (e.g. search engine results) until they refresh their cache.

You have the right under Data Protection Law, free of charge, to request: Access to your personal data. * Rectification or deletion of your personal data. * A restriction on the processing of your personal data. * Object to the processing of your personal data. * A transfer of your personal data (data portability) in a structured, machine readable and commonly used format. * Withdraw your consent to us processing your personal data, at any time. You can make a request in relation to any of the above rights by contacting us as set out at the end of this Privacy Policy. We will respond to such queries within 30 days and deal with requests we receive from you, in accordance with the provisions of Data Protection Law.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati

Our Services are global and your information (including personal data) may be stored and processed in any country where we have operations or where we engage service providers, and we may transfer your information to countries outside of your country of residence, which may have data protection rules that are different from those of your country of residence. The personal data that we collect from you may therefore be transferred to, and stored at, a destination outside the European Economic Area (“EEA”) or the UK. It may also be processed by staff operating outside the EEA or UK who work for us or for one of our suppliers or partners. Such staff or subcontractors may be engaged in, among other things, the fulfilment of your order, the processing of your payment details or the provision of support services. By submitting your personal data, you agree to this transfer, storing or processing outside of the EEA or the UK. We will take all steps reasonably necessary to ensure that your data is treated securely and in accordance with this Privacy Policy. In particular, this means that your personal data will only be transferred to a country that provides an adequate level of protection (for example, where the European Commission has determined that a country provides an adequate level of protection) or where the recipient is bound by standard contractual clauses according to conditions provided by the European Commission (“Standard Contractual Clauses”). Our Site and Services are accessible via the internet and may potentially be accessed by anyone around the world. Other users may access the Site or Services from outside the EEA or the UK. This means that where you chose to post your data on our Site or within the Services, it could be accessed from anywhere around the world and therefore a transfer of your data outside of the EEA or the UK may be deemed to have occurred. You consent to such transfer of your data for and by way of this purpose.