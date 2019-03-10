Advanced Poll

Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services and automatically deleted after 2 years of inactivity. You can request the removal of your data at any time by making a request to contact@advancedpoll.rocks. We always strive to collect and retain the minimum data necessary for the service to function.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati You can request removal of you data at any time by contacting us at contact@advancedpoll.rocks. We will delete your data and all backups of it in a timely manner.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati All data is transmitted encrypted over HTTPS/TLS 1.2, encrypted at rest using 256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard (AES-256) and stored in multiple locations at our hosting provider’s data centres to ensure availability and data redundancy. Data is regularly backed up.

Sedi dei data center Irlanda

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud hosted

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati Amazon Web Services

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes