Criteri di conservazione dei dati
AppReviewBot retains data solely for the purpose of querying for and displaying your app reviews in Slack.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
AppReviewBot will remove all customer data when requested.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
AppReviewBot stores the customer data provided during sign-up in it's entirety until the point in time that the customer requests removal. Data is never shared with any third party.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no