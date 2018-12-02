Wix Answers is a cloud-based help desk software that enables businesses of all sizes to support their customers. You can set up and integrate a Help Center, multi-channel Ticketing System, and Call Center, all in one place.Integrating Wix Answers with Slack allows you to streamline your workflow and keep team members informed by creating notifications in a dedicated Slack channel each time a ticket is created or replied to.A Wix Answers account (trial or paid) is required to use this app. By enabling this app, you agree to the Wix Answers Terms of Use (https://www.wix.com/wixanswers/main/terms-of-use)Contact Wix Answers developers at support@wixanswers.com
Wix Answers potrà visualizzare:
Wix Answers potrà:
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