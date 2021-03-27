Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Follow bot has a goal of respecting user information. Only provided data and permissions necessary for the functionality of the application are accessed via the Slack API. Stalker retains no personal information or Slack messages that do not interact with Follow bot directly. Data will not be made available to outside parties.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Please email us at privacy@followbot.io with your request for data deletion.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
The data necessary for app functionality is sent securely from the slack API to AWS cloud services. Data stored includes: Team Name, Team ID, Bot Access Token, Permission scopes, and Stripe Subscription ID. Accounts added through stalker will having the following information stored: User ID, User Name, Targeted Social Account, Targeted Social Platform, Channel ID, Channel Name.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no