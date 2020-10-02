Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We retain relevant data as long as it is required for our service to function. The primary function of Jaunt is to facilitate rideshare to events- one week after events pass, we remove data specific to the event from our system. To request that data be purged from our system prior to automatic removal, email jaunt@entalon.com.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
We do not archive data for longer than 35 days. If Jaunt is uninstalled from a workspace, we delete all data relating to that workspace from our system. If a user asks for data removal, we will do so within 35 days. To request that data be removed, email jaunt@entalon.com. Backups are deleted weekly.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Data is stored via cloud services (AWS), which makes use of multiple datacenters for speed and redundancy reasons.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud-hosted through AWS.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no