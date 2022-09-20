Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Customer data is retained for the period of service provided to the customer, plus 60 days after the termination of the service, to ensure the customer can get any residual data desired within a reasonable time after termination. By default, mail and calendar bodies are deleted 15 days after ingestion. Activity metadata and derived data (names, email addresses, titles, phone numbers, dates, subject lines) and CRM data are kept within People.ai throughout the period of the services. However, the specific agreement will be defined in the signed end-user service agreement (EUSA), Sections 5 and 7.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Encyrpted AWS-native backup systems are utilized, with no off-site backup service, and maintained in a 7-day rolling backup retention period. Backups are automatically deleted per the Data Retention Policy and the signed end-user service agreement (EUSA) with the customer.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Data is stored in compliance with ISO 27001 and ISO 27701. It is stored in AWS S3 bucket, logically separated by customer, and encrypted with a unique key per tenant, managed through AWS KMS. All data is anonymized in every storage according to GDPR policies.

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes

Linee guida per i sub-incaricati https://people.ai/product/enterprise-scale-security/subprocessors/

L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM) yes

Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i GPT-4o and GPT-4o mini via Azure OpenAI Service (Microsoft Azure).

Impostazioni di conservazione LLM Data is retained only as necessary for service operation and security monitoring and is not used to train AI models.

Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM Customer data is processed within Microsoft Azure infrastructure using standard cloud security and access controls.