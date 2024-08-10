Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati We use Slack profile data for our users in order to show names and profile images in app's interfaces. After you stop using the app, the data is kept on our cloud servers until sufficient time has passed for the data to be safely deleted.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati We will archive, export or remove any data upon your request within 2 weeks of request.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati After you submit information via our app, your information is encrypted through secure connections. We implement security measures to maintain the safety of your personal information. If your personal data is exposed to an unknown 3rd party we will notify you within 72 hours of the incident being reported.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati All our data is hosted on cloud servers provided by Vultr.com ( https://www.vultr.com/company/about-us/ )

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati Vultr.com

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no