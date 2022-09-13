Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Hawke.ai maintains the data collected using appropriate security measures. Hawke.ai actively processes data on accounts that are active within the last six months. Beyond that point, Hawke.ai archives the account. Full data deletion can be requested as noted below.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Individuals have the right to delete their account and data related to that account using the platform or by submitting a support ticket to support@hawke.ai.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Hawke.ai collects personal information primarily by information actively provided by its customers, such as contact information, and information disclosed during support calls. Hawke.ai uses a third party payment processor and does not itself collect or retain payment details such as credit card numbers. Hawke.ai uses cookies to facilitate Customer access to our services, and to track how Customers use our services so we can improve them.

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud Hosted

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati Firebase